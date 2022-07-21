Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONM. Roth Capital began coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONM opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Assure Company Profile

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assure will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.