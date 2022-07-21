Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 911,918 shares.The stock last traded at $58.86 and had previously closed at $56.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.