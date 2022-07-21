Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 266,074 shares.The stock last traded at $20.79 and had previously closed at $20.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,373.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,020. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 47,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

