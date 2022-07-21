Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Financial Survey

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movano and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.71) -3.85 InMode $357.57 million 6.88 $164.97 million $1.97 15.03

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Movano has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

17.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Movano and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus target price of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 97.02%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -65.70% -60.54% InMode 44.79% 43.98% 38.04%

Summary

InMode beats Movano on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

