Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,388,800 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 1,768,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,038.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBLCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

