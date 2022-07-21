Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 94,108 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRHC. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohn Robbins by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,965 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $10,484,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 257.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 268,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,632,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

