iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.