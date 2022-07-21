Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

