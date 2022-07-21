Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-commerce ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,420,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-commerce ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

