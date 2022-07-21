Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 39,063 shares.The stock last traded at $143.84 and had previously closed at $141.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Further Reading

