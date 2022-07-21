ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PBSFF stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

