Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.8 %

FTDR opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

