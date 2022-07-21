Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $58.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Timken by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $29,661,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.