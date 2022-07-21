Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $150.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

