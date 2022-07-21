Morgan Stanley Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $28.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,615.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,539,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,723,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 938,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

