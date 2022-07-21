Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $219.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $215.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $327.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. Hershey has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.25.

Insider Activity

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $17,771,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 134,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

