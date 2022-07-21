Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

