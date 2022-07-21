Morgan Stanley Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $67.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

CLR opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

