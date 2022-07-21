DHT (NYSE:DHT) PT Raised to $8.50

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Down 0.4 %

DHT stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of -0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in DHT by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,621,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DHT by 336.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 89.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 300.6% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 300,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.