Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

BAC stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $268.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.