Morgan Stanley Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $29.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

