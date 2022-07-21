Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

