Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session's volume of 132,754 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $16.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $639.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

