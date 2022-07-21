Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 132,754 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $16.84.
The firm has a market capitalization of $639.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
