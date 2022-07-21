Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,240,383 shares.The stock last traded at $42.93 and had previously closed at $42.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

