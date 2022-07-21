Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 439,911 shares.The stock last traded at $31.69 and had previously closed at $31.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Ternium Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

