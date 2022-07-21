Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 3.7%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.83 and last traded at $51.28. 3,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 506,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

