Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Up 5%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.46. 1,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,452,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 214.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $19,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.