Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Down 3.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $802.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 357,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

