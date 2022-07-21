Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 3,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,028,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts
In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,984,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,683.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,984,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,683.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,830 shares of company stock valued at $945,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.