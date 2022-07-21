Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 9,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,875,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Azul Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 1.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,242,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 967,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 694,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Articles

