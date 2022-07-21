Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 55,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,843,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

