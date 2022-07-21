Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Up 5.6%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $63.56. 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

