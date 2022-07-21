Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.79 and last traded at $34.76. Approximately 1,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,063,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $48,728,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $23,991,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

