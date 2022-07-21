Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.15. Approximately 62,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,834,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $20,267,000. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.1% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 123,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,780,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 37,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 29,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

