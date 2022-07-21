Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 5% Higher

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.11. 7,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,414,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.
Kyndryl Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
