Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 10.8% Higher

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.67. 4,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $612.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,572.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,521,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,571,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 702,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 394,971 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Articles

