IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 6.1%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 19,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,799,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

IVERIC bio Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

