NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 3.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 260,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,128,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nomura dropped their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $77,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

