Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Down 4.4%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.41 and last traded at $64.72. 20,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,483,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

