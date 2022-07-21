Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Trading Down 12.1%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 5,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 583,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

