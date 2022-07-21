Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRQ opened at $25.29 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $31.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

