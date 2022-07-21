Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,866.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,866.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,406.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,266.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,392.57. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

