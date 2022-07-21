New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $107,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after purchasing an additional 799,464 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in DocuSign by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,701,000 after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

