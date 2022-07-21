Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFDI opened at $54.77 on Thursday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.974 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

