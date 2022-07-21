11,925 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

