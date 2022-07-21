AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $496.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.02. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

