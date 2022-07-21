Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $282.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 104.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.