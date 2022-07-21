Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CFO Sells $11,846.50 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Freeman sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $11,846.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $361.24 million, a P/E ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 2.51.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after buying an additional 185,521 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

