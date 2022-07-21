Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells 13,571.60 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 13,571.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,899,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,729,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Barrow sold 21,275 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 14,892.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total transaction of 14,179.55.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.76 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.58 and a fifty-two week high of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.05 by 0.01. On average, analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.