Brandon John Moore Sells 286 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,585,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

